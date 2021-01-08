Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Chef Daniel Patterson of Alta Adams, who is shopping at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market for greens. He and fellow Chef Keith Corbin of Alta Adams use those greens in a seasonal gumbo, a variant of a West African stew. Patterson provides tips on prepping winter vegetables to keep in the refrigerator for quick, daily meals. Romeo Coleman of Coleman Family Farms has a rundown on brassica in season and an original seed of spigarello his father received in the 1980s.