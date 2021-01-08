Chef Glen Ishii describes the chashu marinade that his grandmother started with her pre-World War II restaurant in Little Tokyo. Kept alive as one would a sourdough starter, Ishii won’t reveal the secret formula that’s served at JiST Cafe. His grandmother was known for her combination, a chashu shumai that she served on Fridays. Ishii serves a Japanese version of chashu hash with sous vide eggs and potatoes for breakfast, which he recommends along with his popular Fancy French toast, made with an overnight creme brûlée.



Chef Glen Ishii of JiST Cafe keeps the formula for his chashu marinade started by his grandmother a secret.Photo courtesy of JiST Cafe.