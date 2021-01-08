Starting the year with nutrient-rich soil, water, and sunshine

Gardener Kazi Pitelka recommends planting seeds from heirloom or hybrid varieties, which can be bought from a seed catalog for winter’s leafy greens. Photo by Evan Kleiman/KCRW

Host Evan Kleiman resurrected her concrete backyard with pots of vegetables as the pandemic enticed her to care for her fallow garden. Gardener Kazi Pitelka provides a primer of what to look for in quality soil while on a budget, the advantages of terra cotta versus plastic pots, the importance of container size and prep, as well as what to purchase from seed catalogs.

