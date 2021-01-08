Host Evan Kleiman resurrected her concrete backyard with pots of vegetables as the pandemic enticed her to care for her fallow garden. Gardener Kazi Pitelka provides a primer of what to look for in quality soil while on a budget, the advantages of terra cotta versus plastic pots, the importance of container size and prep, as well as what to purchase from seed catalogs.
Starting the year with nutrient-rich soil, water, and sunshine
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson