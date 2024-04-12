Last summer, on our way out to Joshua Tree for our camping episode, the Good Food crew stopped at La Copine, a bustling little restaurant in Yucca Valley, for a last meal before leaving civilization behind. We had a salad, a shrimp roll, grits, and fried potatoes, among other dishes. We've been recommending the restaurant ever since.

Don't trust us? Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison also digs this spot, especially the Salad Copine with its smoked salmon, haricots verts, radishes, fried capers, poached egg, and bibb lettuce, all of it tossed in a mustard-herb dressing.

Open Thursday through Sunday only in the daytime, La Copine (which means "girlfriend" en Francais) is the perfect lunchtime detour after getting a sound bath at the Integratron or before heading to Coachella to see Doja Cat and Lana Del Rey.

If you go to La COpine — nah, make that when — get the Crispy Papas. You'll thank us later.







