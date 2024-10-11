At LaSorted's, Tommy Brockert dishes up LA-style pizza a homerun's distance from Dodger Stadium

Tommy Brockert is a Los Angeles son. Born in Tarzana, he grew up in the Valley where he idolized Magic Johnson and rooted for the Lakers, the Dodgers, and the Raiders. When his event photography business ran dry during the pandemic, Brockert started making pizza, inviting family and friends to his porch for some safely distanced slices. As his skills grew, so did demand for his pies. He found himself signing a lease on a Silver Lake space, which he dubbed LaSorted's in honor of longtime Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, who passed away in 2021.

Using sourdough that he bakes longer and at a lower temperature for a chewy crust, Brockert takes his favorite elements from Chicago, New York, and Neapolitan-style pizza to create his own LA version. In late September, just in time for the MLB playoffs, he opened another outpost of LaSorted's, this time in Chinatown with a view of the fireworks at Dodger Stadium.





The new location has expanded offerings including a stacked sandwich of split hot dogs developed by his cousin, butcher Evan Reiner, a fried mortadella sandwich honoring Anthony Bourdain, and, of course, pizza. The Mamba, which pays respects to Kobe Bryant's beloved cheese pie, is a fan favorite, Brockert says.

The walls display Brockert's hometown devotion. A coffee-stained page from a 1960 copy of the Thomas Guide reveals the distance between Chinatown and Dodger Stadium. Ephemera from Brockert's bar mitzvah and a childhood first birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese remind him of the team's glory days.





Besides the hat tip to Lasorda, how did Brockert land on the name? A frequent attendee of Burning Man, he was told by a fellow burner, "Man, Tommy was sorted."

"I've realized the importance of sports as just entertainment in your everyday life," Brockert says. "I think that what's important to me, the backbone and the heart of LaSorted's, is the connection with the Dodgers, but the connections the Dodgers have with the people of Los Angeles. I truly believe it's one of the few places in our lives where we can escape politics, we can escape the chaos of the current world, and all come together as Angelenos and come together for a win, if we're lucky."



