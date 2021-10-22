Día de los Muertos is a Mexican celebration to commemorate life and death, where altars are constructed to welcome back the souls of deceased relatives. Delilah Snell is the owner of Alta Baja Market in Santa Ana, where she has erected an altar and is encouraging her customers and staff to contribute throughout the month of October. Traditional offerings include marigolds, photographs and favorite foods of the departed, candles, and sugar skulls (calveras). For the second year, the market is selling sugar skull kits as part of the celebration.