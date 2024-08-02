How the multi-billion dollar prison labor business puts food on our tables

"A hidden path to America's dinner tables begins here at an unlikely source, a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country's largest maximum security prison," writes Margie Mason and Robin McDowell. They're talking about the notorious State Penitentiary in Louisiana aka Angola Prison, where men are sentenced to hard labor in practical terms. That means they're often forced to work for pennies an hour, or sometimes for no money at all, to produce the food that ends up on our tables. Earlier this year, the two investigative reporters published an expose for the Associated Press. It's the culmination of a sweeping two-year investigation that focuses on the hidden ways in which prison labor fuels our food chain.