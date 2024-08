Not quite a cake and definitely not a cookie, the whoopie pie exists in a strange dessert limbo. It's such a New England classic that it's the official state treat of Maine… although it's not the official state dessert. That honor belongs to the blueberry pie. Many people don't know what to make of whoopie pies but Daphane DeLone does. She makes a spectacular whoopie pie, and as the pastry chef at Connie & Ted's, she always has one on the menu.