In the Weeds: Obsessing over Texas barbecue in Los Angeles

Andrew Munoz of Moo’s Craft Barbecue is serving up Texas-style barbecue with the trinity of brisket, sausages, and ribs.

Photo courtesy of Moo's Craft Barbecue

Andrew Munoz’s former job had him traveling to Texas where, at the advice of his father-in-law, he explored barbecue joints. He was instantly hooked. To clear his mind, Munoz started barbecuing in his backyard every weekend. His obsession became a career. After hosting backyard barbecue pop-ups, Munoz and his wife Michelle are poised to open Moo’s Craft Barbecue, a brick-and-mortar operation in Lincoln Heights. They’ll serve the traditional, Texas-style trinity of brisket, links, and ribs, as well as handcrafted sausages, with their signature Angeleno spin.

