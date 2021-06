While researching pollution from the meat industry, environmental lawyer Nicolette Hahn Niman met with ranchers who practiced responsible stewardship of raising healthy animals, as well as visiting large industrial facilities. Making the distinction between the different types of meat production, she began advocating for sustainable practices. Hahn Niman explains the complexities of raising beef and how grazing animals benefit the soil and environment.



Nicolette Hahn Niman has reissued her book “Defending Beef” which includes a section on meat substitutes. Photo courtesy of Chelsea Green.