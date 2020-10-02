“Growing up for me, food was just food,” says investigative journalist Benjamin Lorr. He says that food has become a vehicle for performative consumption. In the same way that people may buy a Rolex to demonstrate their taste, consumers exhibit identity, health, and ecological consciousness by the brands they choose to eat. During his research, he embedded with a trucker who made $100 in the week he rode with her. He calls trucking as dangerous as the timber and deep sea fishing industries. His book is “The Secret Life of Groceries.”
