The bracket for the annual Tortilla Tournament has been narrowed down to what judge Gustavo Arellano refers to as the “Suave Sixteen” - with eight corn and eight flour contenders remaining. With upsets and controversy, there has been a lot of great eating. Arellano and Evan Kleiman exchange tasting notes on tortillas and how to heat them. He is tasting the corn contestants, and deduces that a sour tasting corn tortilla is a bad corn tortilla.
Beware of the sour corn tortilla
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia