In this week’s installment of “In the Weeds,” Dr. Padmini Ayani describes moving from India in 2003 with two teenage daughters and her husband, and taking up restaurant management to learn the ropes. Three years later, they opened Mayura in Culver City, which received a glowing review from the late Los Angeles Times Food Critic, Jonathan Gold. She recounts not believing the virus would touch LA. Ayani credits her loyal customers and delivery services with keeping all of her staff employed. While their 15 varieties of dosa are not available at the buffet, they can be ordered on seven delivery apps including DoorDash and Postmates.