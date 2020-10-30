Home cooks perfected sourdough this spring. With trick or treating off the calendar this Halloween, it’s time to start making candy at home. Using sweet condensed milk, emulate the PayDay candy bar. A more difficult project is an at-home honeycomb for a flaky and salty version of Butterfinger. Along with steps for prep, tempering chocolate, and cleanup, Los Angeles Times cooking columnist Ben Mims shares the make-at-home recipes.
Homemade Halloween: peanuts, caramel, and chocolate
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia