If there were ever an excuse to reach for the bottle, it’s 2020. Americans are drinking more than ever, which is not always a good thing, unless you’re a liquor company. Before COVID-19 was part of the daily lexicon, many started their year with a Dry January, and even more continued to cut out or cut back on alcohol for whatever reason. Julia Bainbridge spent a fair amount of time in her car in 2018, traversing the country in search of spirit-free cocktails aka “Good Drinks,” which is the name of her new book.

Julia Bainbridge traveled the country for alcohol-free drinks while researching her book "Good Drinks." Photo courtesy of Ten Speed Press