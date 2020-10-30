Justin Pichetrungsi’s father started Anajak Thai Cuisine in Sherman Oaks in 1981. Pichetrungsi grew up in the restaurant and describes his dad as a hustler in his native Bangkok. Working as a tempura chef in a Japanese restaurant and in a Jack in the Box, Pichetrungsi’s father opened his restaurant after 12 years. Following his father’s stroke, Pichetrungsi gave up his career as a concept artist and art director at the Walt Disney Company.
In the Weeds: What we’re willing to give up for family
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia