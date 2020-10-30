Prior to becoming the Guardian’s vegan columnist, Meera Sodha specialized in Indian cooking. She was also a new mom who ate animal products. The new job was an opportunity to explore different cuisines and develop healthy yet flavorful recipes. Compiling her Guardian column with new dishes, her latest cookbook is “East,” and it features both vegan and vegetarian meals that incorporate soy eggs, avocado kachumbar, and chile tofu.
Soy eggs, avocado kachumbar and chile tofu: new vegetarian dishes
