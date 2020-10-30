Soy eggs, avocado kachumbar and chile tofu: new vegetarian dishes

Hosted by
Once a self-described tofu denier, Meera Sorban says a chile tofu was a game changer for her. The fried tofu allows for any sauces to absorb right into it.

Once a self-described tofu denier, Meera Sorban says a chile tofu was a game changer for her. The fried tofu allows for any sauces to absorb right into it. Photo by David Loftus

Prior to becoming the Guardian’s vegan columnist, Meera Sodha specialized in Indian cooking. She was also a new mom who ate animal products. The new job was an opportunity to explore different cuisines and develop healthy yet flavorful recipes. Compiling her Guardian column with new dishes, her latest cookbook is “East,” and it features both vegan and vegetarian meals that incorporate soy eggs, avocado kachumbar, and chile tofu.

Meera Sodha is the vegan columnist for the Guardian. Her new cookbook “East” features recipes from her column and new dishes. Photo courtesy of Flatiron Books
Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia