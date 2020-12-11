Celebrating collards and heirloom varieties

Collards have a strong Southern identity and surprisingly came from colonial settlers from the North.

Collard greens symbolize money in a traditional New Year’s dish, paired with black-eyed peas and cornbread. The green has special significance to Southern cuisine, so why not give them their own week of celebrations? Chris Smith of the Utopian Seed Project is working with partner organizations for Collard Week. There are presentations from the likes of Michael Twitty and chef Ashleigh Shanti.  

