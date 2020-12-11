Cherimoya: Dinosaur egg on the outside, creamy flesh on the inside

Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson catches up with Mercedes Saucedo at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market. Saucedo is shopping for kiwi, yuzu, and cherimoya for her seasonal ice creams at Casa Coco. She describes cherimoya as bananas and pineapple floating on Fruity Pebbles. Its smooth texture makes for a creamy sorbet. Nick Brown from Rincon Del Mar Ranch brings his cherimoya to the market. Brown says that most people mistake the fruit for an artichoke, but its white, creamy flesh and inedible black seeds come as a surprise once getting through its intimidating dinosaur egg appearance. He recommends eating them straight up with a squirt of citrus juice.