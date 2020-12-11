The holidays bring as many traditions as there are families worldwide. Even within cultures, each family might make a treat differently from their neighbors. But one constant is to celebrate with sweets. Former Ma’am Sir chef Charles Olalia and Tesse pastry chef Sally Camacho Mueller share a Filipino heritage and are collaborating this holiday season. They share some of their favorite and traditional desserts including pichi pichi, kutchinta, and San Nicolas cookies. If Christmas decorations right after Halloween seem early, Mueller says the holiday decorations go up on September 1 in the Philippines, while Olalia muses that the holidays last through February.