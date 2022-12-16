Chris Scott, a Black chef who grew up in Amish country, got tired of being asked to make chicken and waffles. So he created his own version of the dish. It features an herbed potato and onion waffle, similar to a latke. But instead of serving it with chicken wings and thighs, he dishes out deep-fried chicken livers, gizzards, hearts and giblets. And he ties it all together with yam-based molasses. "It's certainly not the chicken and waffles that you're expecting," he says. He shares his tips and tricks for making the perfect potato waffle, just in time for Hanukkah. And if you follow us on Instagram @kcrwgoodfood, you'll see a video of Evan making Chris' waffled latkes. If you decide to try your own, tag us in your video so we can see your version.

CRISPY POTATO WAFFLES

Makes 8 waffles

I wanted to come up with my own distinctive waffle recipe. Amish folk are all about potatoes, so this seemed like a no-brainer; it’s basically a crispy, savory potato pancake, pressed into a waffle shape. You can top these with whatever dried seasoning you’d like, dip them in ketchup, ranch dressing, or hot sauce, or even smear with a dollop of Chicken Liver Mousse. Now how do you like dem waffles?

Ingredients

4 russet potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 onion, cut into large chunks

6 eggs, beaten

3 Tbsp flour

3 Tbsp cornstarch

2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley (optional)

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp freshly cracked black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 200°F [90°C]. In a food processor, purée the potato completely. Add the lemon juice and pulse to combine. Pile the potato purée onto a cheesecloth or clean kitchen towel, pull the edges up around the purée to make a hobo bundle, and squeeze out the excess water over the sink. Put the purée in a large stainless steel bowl and set aside. Add the onion to the food processor and purée until totally smooth. Transfer to the potato bowl, along with the eggs, flour, cornstarch, parsley, salt, and pepper. Mix everything together until well combined Spray a waffle maker with nonstick spray. Prepare the waffles according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The waffles can be kept warm on a baking sheet in the oven while you work.

Reprinted from “Homage” by Chris Scott with Sarah Zorn, with permission from Chronicle Books, 2022. Photographs © Brittany Conerly.

"Homage: Recipes and Stories from an Amish Soul Food Kitchen" features chef Chris Scott's unique take on "Amish soul food." Photo courtesy of Chronicle Books.