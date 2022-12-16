The one dish Michael Twitty always makes for Hanukkah

Hosted by
Writer and culinary historian Michael W. Twitty shows off a multitude of influences on his Hanukkah table.

Writer and culinary historian Michael W. Twitty shows off a multitude of influences on his Hanukkah table. Photo courtesy of Michael Twitty.

You'll find kasha varnishkes and collard greens on Michael W. Twitty's Hanukkah table. A writer, culinary historian and educator, he is the author of "Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew." As Twitty says, "It's not who makes the food, it's how the food makes the people." During his travels through what he calls the "Black Jewish Venn diagram" of history, he has found lots of examples of culinary fusion. So what Hanukkah dish does he always make? Beignets. He also loves Puff-Puffs, sweet, deep-fried balls of dough that are a popular street food in West Africa.


"Koshersoul," Michael W. Twitty's latest book, explores the intersection of his Black and Jewish identities. Photo courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers.

Credits

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson, Elina Shatkin