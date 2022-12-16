You'll find kasha varnishkes and collard greens on Michael W. Twitty's Hanukkah table. A writer, culinary historian and educator, he is the author of "Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew." As Twitty says, "It's not who makes the food, it's how the food makes the people." During his travels through what he calls the "Black Jewish Venn diagram" of history, he has found lots of examples of culinary fusion. So what Hanukkah dish does he always make? Beignets. He also loves Puff-Puffs, sweet, deep-fried balls of dough that are a popular street food in West Africa.



"Koshersoul," Michael W. Twitty's latest book, explores the intersection of his Black and Jewish identities. Photo courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers.