Roberto Alcocer is the chef at Valle in Oceanside. This summer, the contemporary Mexican restaurant received its first Michelin star, a long-held dream for him. It makes Valle one of only seven Mexican restaurants to receive a Michelin star in the United States. Now that it's winter, Alcocer is getting ready for another celebration — Los Posadas.
Honored in Mexico for ten nights in December, the holiday commemorates Joseph and Mary's journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem as they sought a safe place where Mary could give birth to Jesus. Tamales, salted cod, and a piñata with seven spikes representing the seven deadly sins are all part of the festivities. For his bacalao, Alcocer rinses the cod several times, a process that can take up to three days.
In Los Angeles, Olvera Street will host nightly Las Posadas celebrations from December 16 through December 24.
Bacalao a la Vizcaina
Ingredients
- 1 pound salted cod fish
- 4 medium potatoes, sliced thick
- 2 medium onions, sliced
- 4 large hard-boiled eggs, sliced
- 2 teaspoons capers
- 2 large cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup pitted green olives1 (4 ounce) jar roasted red bell peppers, drained
- ½ cup golden raisin
- 1 large bay leaf
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- Pinch of cumin
- Pinch of dried oregano
- 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup water
- ¼ cup white wine
Instructions
-
Soak salted cod in about 2 quarts of water, changing the water three times over the course of 8 hours for 2 days. Drain, then cut cod into bite-sized pieces.
-
Add fish to a large pot and cover with water. Bring pot to a boil and reduce to a simmer (medium heat or lower) with the lid askew. After 15 minutes, drain the cod and flake the fish into delicious, tender pieces with a fork.
-
In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Layer half of the potatoes, cod, garlic, onion, bell peppers, olives, capers, raisins, oregano, tomato sauce, paprika, cumin, and 1/4 cup olive oil in the skillet. Then add a second layer with the other half of the ingredients.
-
When your layering is complete, pour the remaining olive oil, white wine, and water over the skillet. Give it a nice shake so the liquid distributes evenly over the ingredients. Tuck in a bay leaf for extra flavor.
-
Finally, bring it to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cover. After 30 minutes, those potatoes will be nice and tender, and your kitchen will smell just as good as your bacalao a la vizcaina tastes.