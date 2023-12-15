Roberto Alcocer is the chef at Valle in Oceanside. This summer, the contemporary Mexican restaurant received its first Michelin star, a long-held dream for him. It makes Valle one of only seven Mexican restaurants to receive a Michelin star in the United States. Now that it's winter, Alcocer is getting ready for another celebration — Los Posadas.





Honored in Mexico for ten nights in December, the holiday commemorates Joseph and Mary's journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem as they sought a safe place where Mary could give birth to Jesus. Tamales, salted cod, and a piñata with seven spikes representing the seven deadly sins are all part of the festivities. For his bacalao, Alcocer rinses the cod several times, a process that can take up to three days.

In Los Angeles, Olvera Street will host nightly Las Posadas celebrations from December 16 through December 24.