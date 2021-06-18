Swingers’ General Manager Stephanie Wilson recalls furloughing her staff on March 16 last year before learning the popular late night diner would be closing for good. Not to be deterred, she set up a GoFundMe and solicited support from the regulars who have been frequenting at the establishment for nearly 30 years. Last November, Wilson was able to reopen the doors as the new owner. With a famous breakfast burrito, creamy shakes, and vegan options, Wilson describes her journey in this week’s installment of “In the Weeds.”



Owner Stephanie Wilson reckons Swingers’ breakfast burrito is the best in Los Angeles. Photo by Stephanie Wilson.



In its nearly 30 years on Beverly Boulevard, Swingers has attracted a late night crowd with its diner fare and vegan options. Photo by Barbara Sueko McGuire.