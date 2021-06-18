Based on the book by Jessica B. Harris and hosted by Whetstone Media founder Stephen Satterfield, “High on the Hog” traces the roots of American food, but what unfolds reveals so much more. The Netflix series begins in a market in Benin, West Africa, where Satterfield and Dr. Harris stroll past piles of okra, black eyed peas, and yams the size of baseball bats. What follows are four episodes of some of the most beautiful and powerful television. Satterfield joins producers Fabienne Toback and Karis Jagger to discuss their journey and discoveries along the way.