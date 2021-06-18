Based on the book by Jessica B. Harris and hosted by Whetstone Media founder Stephen Satterfield, “High on the Hog” traces the roots of American food, but what unfolds reveals so much more. The Netflix series begins in a market in Benin, West Africa, where Satterfield and Dr. Harris stroll past piles of okra, black eyed peas, and yams the size of baseball bats. What follows are four episodes of some of the most beautiful and powerful television. Satterfield joins producers Fabienne Toback and Karis Jagger to discuss their journey and discoveries along the way.



When filming “High on the Hog” in Benin, West Africa, producers Fabienne Toback and Karis Jagger say that they were some of the first Americans many people encountered in the country. Photo courtesy of Netflix.

Exploring the roots of slavery, the Founding Fathers’ enslaved chefs, and the human cost of rice are all topics in the new Netflix series “High on the Hog.” Photo courtesy of Netflix.