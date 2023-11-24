Screenwriters Seth Reiss and Will Tracy didn't intend to pen a movie about class disparity set in a destination restaurant but they broke down their script as a coursed out tasting menu. In The Menu, Ralph Fiennes plays chef Julian Slowik, who helms the kitchen at Hawthorne, a 12-seat destination restaurant that guests are ferried to by boat. The tension and comic surprise ratchet up with each course served, as the chef's intentions are unveiled.

"What Will and I were very interested in is tearing down the concept of entitlement," says Reiss. "We, as a society, consume and consume, and we inhale and consume, and we don't think about who is providing the content."

Tracy says that Hawthorne was inspired by Alinea, noma, El Bulli, and a Norwegian restaurant on an island that he dined at during his honeymoon. Chef Dominique Crenn acted as a culinary consultant on the film. The Menu from Searchlight Pictures is available on streaming services.





