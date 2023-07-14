Raised in Monterey Park, Vogue Hong Kong food columnist Susan Jung occasionally ate buckets of Kentucky Fried Chicken, but it was her mother's version that she most looked forward to. Coating the chicken in cornstarch before frying it, her mother would then dip the wings in a concoction of soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, ginger, and garlic seasoning, before finishing it in the oven to make the skin extra crispy.





Writing the book Kung Pao and Beyond, Jung made fried chicken at least once a day for three months so she could narrow down 90 recipes to 60.

She recommends using corn oil or canola oil and avoiding pricier options like sesame and olive oil, which have lower smoke points. Many of her recipes call for double frying, and she suggests a lower temperature on the first fry. Using less oil and fewer pieces of chicken in a large wok will minimize the splatter and mess, Jung says.





Jung describes an oil blanching technique used in China that involves quickly frying chicken then finishing it by cooking it with other ingredients. The result is meat with a smooth, velvety texture.



