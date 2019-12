Humans have cultivated potatoes for centuries, but the comeback of one of the world’s oldest varieties has been causing a stir. Journalist Sara Ventiera reported on the Four Corners potato for the online magazine Heated.



Cynthia Wilson and Bruce Pavlik in the Red Butte Garden. Photo credit: Russel Daniels Cynthia Wilson and Bruce Pavlik in the Red Butte Garden. Photo credit: Russel Daniels