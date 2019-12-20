If you’ve ever made a lemon pie, you might be familiar with the tedious task of picking out seeds from clingy acidic pulp.
David Karp is a pomologist, or an expert on fruit. Here in LA, he’s affectionately known to some as the “fruit detective.” He joined Good Food to talk about new seedless lemon making inroads in California.
For California lemons, the future is seedless
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia