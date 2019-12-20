For California lemons, the future is seedless

If you’ve ever made a lemon pie, you might be familiar with the tedious task of picking out seeds from clingy acidic pulp.



David Karp is a pomologist, or an expert on fruit. Here in LA, he’s affectionately known to some as the “fruit detective.” He joined Good Food to talk about new seedless lemon making inroads in California.

A Wonderful seedless lemon grove in Somis. Photo credit: David Karp