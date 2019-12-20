For many Angelenos, tamales represent the holidays

A pile of tamales wrapped in banana leaves. Photo credit: Public domain/CC 2.0

One of the best parts of the holidays is the exchange of gifts with loved ones. And it’s especially joyful when that gift is a steaming hot homemade tamale, wrapped in a corn husk or banana leaf. 

Bill Esparza is a journalist known in L.A. for often being the first to break taco news. Eating tamales is a holiday past time for many Los Angeles families. Esparza joins Good Food for an overview of the many kinds of tamales, a few of which he rounded up for Eater.

Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia