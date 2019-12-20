One of the best parts of the holidays is the exchange of gifts with loved ones. And it’s especially joyful when that gift is a steaming hot homemade tamale, wrapped in a corn husk or banana leaf.
Bill Esparza is a journalist known in L.A. for often being the first to break taco news. Eating tamales is a holiday past time for many Los Angeles families. Esparza joins Good Food for an overview of the many kinds of tamales, a few of which he rounded up for Eater.
For many Angelenos, tamales represent the holidays
One of the best parts of the holidays is the exchange of gifts with loved ones. And it’s especially joyful when that gift is a steaming hot homemade tamale, wrapped in a corn husk or banana leaf.
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia