“Nonstick pans are not a ‘one size fits all’ kitchen pan,” says TASTE senior editor Anna Hezel. The technology behind nonstick is a century in the making and is constantly being tinkered with by manufacturers. Durability, dishwasher safety, and limiting the use of toxic chemicals are a few evolutions in nonstick cookware development. Hezel looks back at the history of nonstick technology in her piece for TASTE.