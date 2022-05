Ben Mims goes to the Virginia Ave Park Farmer's Market to meet with Justin Pichetrungsi, chef owner of Anajak Thai in Sherman Oaks. Pichetrungsi calls this farmer's market "the best of the best" because many of the same vendors as the Downtown Santa Monica Farmer's Market are here without the traffic or large crowds. Shopping for flowering yu choy from Fresno Evergreen for his farmers market vegetable wok dish, he describes yu choy as a "less watery, slightly stemmier than baby bok choy."