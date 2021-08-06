Heading to Anaheim with Bill Addison for Yemeni cuisine

Hosted by
Traditionally prepared in an earthen pit, mandi is a technique used in Yemen that is typically prepared with chicken or lamb. Bill Addison recommends bringing friends and ordering a platter at the House of Mandi in Anaheim.

Traditionally prepared in an earthen pit, mandi is a technique used in Yemen that is typically prepared with chicken or lamb. Bill Addison recommends bringing friends and ordering a platter at the House of Mandi in Anaheim. Photo courtesy of House of Mandi.

In the “Little Arabia'' neighborhood of Anaheim, Middle Eastern restaurants are plentiful. Opened during the pandemic, House of Mandi serves traditional Yemeni cuisine. Mandi is a preparation in which chicken or lamb is cooked in a pit dug in the earth. While the restaurant roasts the meats in an oven using coriander, cumin, and other red spices, Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison says the skin is crisp and the meats are juicy and melty. He recommends bringing friends and ordering the No. 7, which comes with variations of lamb, and chicken served on a bed of saffron rice with spiced yogurt and zhoung — a spicy condiment — as well as the fahsa, a lamb stew served in a clay pot. The restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. and serves distinct breakfast dishes like shakshuka, lamb liver, and a creamy version of foul.

Credits

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson