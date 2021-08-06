In the “Little Arabia'' neighborhood of Anaheim, Middle Eastern restaurants are plentiful. Opened during the pandemic, House of Mandi serves traditional Yemeni cuisine. Mandi is a preparation in which chicken or lamb is cooked in a pit dug in the earth. While the restaurant roasts the meats in an oven using coriander, cumin, and other red spices, Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison says the skin is crisp and the meats are juicy and melty. He recommends bringing friends and ordering the No. 7, which comes with variations of lamb, and chicken served on a bed of saffron rice with spiced yogurt and zhoung — a spicy condiment — as well as the fahsa, a lamb stew served in a clay pot. The restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. and serves distinct breakfast dishes like shakshuka, lamb liver, and a creamy version of foul.