Fizzy, low-proof makgeolli enters its artisanal spirit era

Fizzy, low-proof, alcoholic makgeolli has a rich tradition as one of Korea's oldest beverages. But here in the United States, the fermented rice drink hasn't made deep inroads outside of the Korean American community. That's changing. Driven by a rise in small-batch production, the drink has been spotted on menus at Korean restaurants across Los Angeles.





Traditionally a farmer's drink made with leftover rice, makgeolli was controlled and taxed during the Japanese occupation of Korea. Food writer Dakota Kim describes the beverage as a cross between beer, sake, and kombucha. She explores the makgeolli boom for the Los Angeles Times.