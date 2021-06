Cider in America was originally reserved for aristocracy — those with large swaths of land where they could grow apples. Fermented like wine, cider and the apples that are used to make it have a terroir similar to grapes. Dan Pucci and Craig Cavallo report that cider-making is practiced in every state and give a lesson in “American Cider.”



Dan Pucci and Craig Cavallo share suggestions for picking a cider and the long history of its production in their book, “American Cider.” Photo courtesy of Ballantine Books.