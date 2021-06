Root beer dates back to colonial times, where roots of plants made a low-alcohol beverage. Peter Bahlamanian of Spice Station describes what is needed for a traditional root beer, including sassafras, sarsaparilla, cherry bark, and licorice bark. Optional vanilla, burdock root, birch bark, molasses, honey, star anise, ginger, and cinnamon are alternatives in making your own version at home.



Peter Bahlamanian doesn’t partake in soda drinking, but has all the spices to make root beer at home. Photo courtesy of Spice Station.