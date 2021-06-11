The majority of cocoa is produced in West Africa, primarily in Ivory Coast and Ghana. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on two cases before the June recess, which hold the leading cocoa producer and one of the largest manufacturers accountable for abuses in child labor force. The plaintiffs allege that from ages 12 to 14, they were trafficked from Mali to Ivory Coast, enslaved working 12 to 14 hours a day for up to six days a week, and were subjected to physical and emotional abuse. Simran Sethi covered the impending decision in her piece for The Counter.