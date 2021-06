Tiffany Coty has provided dinner and a show for nearly 16 years at Lawry’s on Restaurant Row. With tableside spinning salads and stainless steel carts revealing slow-cooked prime rib cut to order, the restaurant’s signature service has been challenged by the pandemic. From five cuts of prime rib to legendary dishes of creamed spinach, Coty describes how hallmark hospitality adapted during the pandemic for this week’s edition of “In the Weeds.”



Server Tiffany Coty (left) says the pandemic’s CDC mandate forced the halting of tableside service — a hallmark of the Lawry’s dining experience. Photo courtesy of Lawry’s The Prime Rib.