How to care for your backyard fruit trees in LA

Hosted by
In the orchards with Fruitstitute.

In the orchards with Fruitstitute. Photo credit: Kat Cheng Photography

With landscape work considered an essential service in LA, correspondent Gillian Ferguson takes the Market Report to her own backyard. Joanna Glovinsky, founder of Fruitstitute, shares knowledge from the orchard and offers backyard growers advice on caring for their fruit trees. 

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia