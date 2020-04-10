With landscape work considered an essential service in LA, correspondent Gillian Ferguson takes the Market Report to her own backyard. Joanna Glovinsky, founder of Fruitstitute, shares knowledge from the orchard and offers backyard growers advice on caring for their fruit trees.
How to care for your backyard fruit trees in LA
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia