The effects of COVID-19 on cheesemaking

Hosted by
Andy and Mateo Kehler , founders of Jasper Hill Farms.

Andy and Mateo Kehler , founders of Jasper Hill Farms. Photo credit: Colin Clark

Mateo Kehler of Jasper Hill Farms discusses the economic hardships on food artisans during coronavirus.  He and his brother had to thin their herd of Scottish heritage dairy cows this week due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Kehler talks about  the future of cheesemaking and the resilience of the marketplace.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia