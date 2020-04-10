Mateo Kehler of Jasper Hill Farms discusses the economic hardships on food artisans during coronavirus. He and his brother had to thin their herd of Scottish heritage dairy cows this week due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Kehler talks about the future of cheesemaking and the resilience of the marketplace.
The effects of COVID-19 on cheesemaking
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia