Get outdoors and grow your own food

Seedlings primed for pots or the garden. Photo credit: Scott Daigre

With rain softening the soil this week, Tomatomania! host Scott Daigre talks about the spirit-rejuvenating power of gardening. He gives tips on how to get soil, what and where to plant, and how to get your seeds started for rewarding produce. Daigre encourages you to get your hands dirty and plant with purpose.

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia