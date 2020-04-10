With rain softening the soil this week, Tomatomania! host Scott Daigre talks about the spirit-rejuvenating power of gardening. He gives tips on how to get soil, what and where to plant, and how to get your seeds started for rewarding produce. Daigre encourages you to get your hands dirty and plant with purpose.
Get outdoors and grow your own food
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia