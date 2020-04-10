Is housework getting more equitable during the pandemic?

Retro illustration of women baking a cake.

Retro illustration of women baking a cake. Photo credit: Oberholster Venita/CC 2.0, via Pixabay

Culinary historian and journalist Laura Shapiro has written extensively about the role of women in America's kitchens. She discusses the value of "women's work," and the shift in responsibilities now that families are sheltering in place together. She also talks about the history of glamorizing food using pantry items. Her latest book is “What She Ate.”

