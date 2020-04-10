Culinary historian and journalist Laura Shapiro has written extensively about the role of women in America's kitchens. She discusses the value of "women's work," and the shift in responsibilities now that families are sheltering in place together. She also talks about the history of glamorizing food using pantry items. Her latest book is “What She Ate.”
Is housework getting more equitable during the pandemic?
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia