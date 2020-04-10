With countless research trips to Russia, food scholar Darra Goldstein explores the heart of the cuisine, and the revival of traditional practices by a younger generation. Goldstein talks about its elegant minimalism — including fermented and foraged foods — something she refers to as the “discovery of the extraordinary in the ordinary” in her book “Beyond the North Wind.”
Discovering minimalism in Russian cuisine
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia