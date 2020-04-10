With countless research trips to Russia, food scholar Darra Goldstein explores the heart of the cuisine, and the revival of traditional practices by a younger generation. Goldstein talks about its elegant minimalism — including fermented and foraged foods — something she refers to as the “discovery of the extraordinary in the ordinary” in her book “Beyond the North Wind.”

The cover of “Beyond the North Wind.” Photo courtesy of Ten Speed Press The cover of “Beyond the North Wind.” Photo courtesy of Ten Speed Press