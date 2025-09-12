Long Beach's favorite seafood shack

A&J Seafood Shack has two locations, one in Long Beach and one in San Pedro.

A&J Seafood Shack has two locations, one in Long Beach and one in San Pedro. Photo by Vannak Tan.

Long Beach is home to the greatest population of Cambodians outside of Cambodia. For years, the community has been a destination for Cambodian porridges, noodles, soups, and stir-fries. 

Vannak Tan grew up in a restaurant family in Long Beach, and five years ago, he set out to build on that legacy by opening a 280-square-foot stand, A&J Seafood Shack, where the most popular dish is the garlic shrimp. 


Garlic shrimp is one of the most popular dishes at A&J Seafood. Photo by Vannak Tan.

"While vacationing in Hawaii with my wife, I went to visit North Shore in Oahu, which was lined with garlic shrimp trucks," Vannak says on this week’s In the Weeds. "So I stopped by one of them and tried it out, and it was delicious. When I came home, I missed that. I tried to find a place that would serve that, and I couldn't. So my wife said, 'Well, why don't you make it yourself?' I said, 'Well, I'll do just that.' I finally came up with my own recipe that embodied both the Hawaiian flavors and Cambodian flavors. That's how I created our famous garlic shrimp."


Vannak Tan named A&J Seafood after his two children. Photo courtesy of Vannak Tan.

Credits

Guest:

  • Vannak Tan - restaurant owner of A&J Seafood Shack

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson, Elina Shatkin