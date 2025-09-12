In Boyle Heights, immigration raids have a chilling effect

Those who live in Los Angeles — and many people who don't — watched in shock as ICE and Customs and Border Protection moved into Los Angeles this summer, picking up workers who are the backbone of our city’s economy. Food service workers. Car wash employees. Construction laborers. Most of them are part of the Latino community. The fear and anxiety are palpable.





Until this week, federal agents were barred from making indiscriminate stops based on racial profiling. But on Monday, September 8, 2025, the Supreme Court dealt what many see as a blow to the 4th Amendment — lifting temporary restrictions on these immigration raids and allowing agents to resume stops based on a person’s appearance, language, and location. If you have brown skin or speak Spanish, you can be a target, even without probable cause.





It is a sobering ruling that will no doubt be challenged. In the meantime, it will have an even more chilling effect on our vibrant city where 47% of the population is Latino.

Andrew Lopez has been reporting on the immigration raids for the last few months for Boyle Heights Beat, a local nonprofit news organization focusing on LA's Eastside.



