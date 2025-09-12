The race to protect and pick the perfect peanut

We ask a lot from the little legume known as the peanut, especially when it comes to candy bars. Did you know that each Snickers bar contains 16 skinless split peanuts? But at one point, Mars, the world's largest confectionery company, faced complaints about rancid nuts in their Peanut M&Ms.

What did the company do?

It collaborated with the University of Florida and the University of Georgia to develop high oleic peanuts with monounsaturated fats. But that wasn't enough. These peanuts also had to be symmetrical, crunchy, and have the right balance of sweet and bitter flavors.





Mars, which buys more than 300 million pounds of peanuts each year, invested $3.5 million in the University of Georgia's Wild Peanut Lab to breed more resistant peanuts. Journalist Kim Severson talked to the scientists working to develop a peanut for the next generation of candy bars.