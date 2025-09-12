Supporting street vendors amid immigration raids

Street food vendors have always been the most vulnerable sector of the food industry. They live at the margins of the formal economy, and here in Los Angeles their impact is enormous.

Rudy Espinoza is the executive director of Inclusive Action for the City, a nonprofit that works at the intersection of economic justice and community development. His team has long fought to legitimize and support these small entrepreneurs.

As federal immigration raids continue to spread fear through immigrant neighborhoods, Rudy explains how Inclusive Action is stepping up to support, and protect our most vulnerable food workers.