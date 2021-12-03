Laura Ramirez of JJ’s Lone Daughter Ranch returns to the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market after her annual hiatus with a crop of persimmons. Ramirez catches up with market correspondent Gillian Ferguson, suggesting to wait for the hachiya variety to ripen to a water balloon softness to enjoy the custardy insides. Conversely, the fuyu variety can be eaten hard like an apple.

Chef Diego Argoti of Street Pasta is using persimmons in a classic saffron and parmesan risotto with a duck curry. The natural pectin and sugar from the fruit creates its own thickening base. For vegans, he is making dang dang noodles with pickled fuyu to add acidity. He is also working on a hachiya push pop, which tastes like an orange Creamsicle but topped off with trout roe. “I want people to think about persimmons in a different way because they deserve that attention,” Argoti says.