On your mark, get ‘Set!’: Competitive tablescaping is focus of new film

While looking for shade and a place to set his cold beer at the Orange County Fair, filmmaker Scott Gawlik discovered the art of tablescaping by fluke. What happened next was his deep dive into the world of table setting competition. In his new film “Set!” Gawlik follows competitors who spend thousands of dollars and prepare up to 6 months in advance, getting that salad fork in the right position while dreaming up decor bringing themes such as “international travel” to life in the dining room. The documentary is streaming now on Discovery+.



Scott Gawlik follows a group of determined table setters in the funny and sometimes jaw dropping new documentary, “SET!” Photo courtesy of Discovery+.