Living in the United States, chef Pierre Thiam has made it his mission to promote the cuisine of his native Senegal (like the grain fonio) while championing the rest of West Africa. His latest endeavor, the cookbook Simply West African, brings the flavors of his motherland to more kitchens in his new home in Oakland, California. With 70% of Africa's population under the age of 30, the continent's future is full of culture and innovation.

Seafood Okra

Soupou Kanja

Serves 4 to 6

The name soupou kanja may not ring a bell, but you’ve likely heard of gumbo, a mainstay of New Orleans cuisine. Soupou kanja is the origin of that Creole seafood stew. Here, I offer a twist on the classic African version, using scallops and mussels instead of shrimp and sausage, which gives it a freshness and elegance reminiscent of the atmosphere of my ocean-side hometown of Dakar. For a slightly smokier flavor, take the option of adding some mackerel, which you can buy in a can or at your local fish market.

Ingredients

1 cup bottled clam juice

1 cup finely chopped yellow onion

2 cups crushed tomatoes (about half of a 28-ounce can)

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 Scotch bonnet or habanero chili, left whole (optional)

1 smoked mackerel, skin off, bones removed, and cut into 1-inch cubes, or about 1 cup canned (optional)

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 pound large sea scallops (about 12)

1 pound fresh or frozen half-shell New Zealand mussels

20 to 24 okra pods, as needed, cut into ¼-inch slices

¼ cup sustainably sourced red palm oil (see page 31)

Cooked rice, Simply Fonio (page 215), or Fufu (page 228), for serving

Instructions

In a large pot, combine 1 cup of water, the clam juice, and onion. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook until the onion is softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, fish sauce, and Scotch bonnet (if using). Return the heat to medium-high, bring to a boil, and boil for about 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and continue to cook until the sauce thickens, about 10 minutes. Stir in the smoked mackerel (if using) and salt. Stir with a wooden spoon to incorporate, being careful not to crush the Scotch bonnet. Raise the heat to medium-high and cook until the broth begins to boil. Add the scallops, mussels, okra, and oil, and stir to incorporate. Cook until the scallops are opaque and starting to slightly break apart at the edges and the okra is still green, about

5 minutes. Serve with the rice or another starch of your choice.

Reprinted with permission from "Simply West African" by Pierre Thiam with Lisa Katayama, copyright Pierre Thiam © 2023. Photographs by Evan Sung. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC.